1st ODI: West Indies invite India to bat first; Kuldeep Yadav debuts

Port of Spain, June 23: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and invited India to bat first in the opening One Day International of the five-match series here at Queen's Park Oval today (June 23).

India handed ODI debut to left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja was dropped. Ajinkya Rahane returned to the Playing XI in the place of Rohit Sharma, who is rested for the tour. Paceman Jasprit Bumrah too is not part of the squad.

This is India's first match after the resignation of head coach Anil Kumble. The former skipper quit following differences with captain Virat Kohli.

Kumble was to travel with the team, from London, to the Caribbean islands, but pulled out at the last minute and resigned.

Last Sunday (June 18), India lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final in London. This was Kumble's last match as India coach.

India and West Indies will play 5 ODIs and 1 T20I. The second 50-over contest is on June 25 (Sunday).

Playing XIs

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.

