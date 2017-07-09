16-member Indian Test squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

Bengaluru, July 9: A 16-member team India Test squad was announced today (July 9) for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

India tour of Sri Lanka Schedule

Virat Kohli-led team India are set to visit Sri Lanka for a 3-match Test Series, 5-match ODI series and 1 T20 International starting from July 26.

After 2 months of ODI and T20 cricket, team India will once again don the white jersey under the leadership of captain Kohli.

India's recent Test form has been absolutely brilliant as they won their last 5 series against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

It was a long home series the team had played since June 2016. After 1 full year they will again travel overseas to take on the Lankans.

A couple of changes have been into the squad. Rohit Sharma comes in replacing Karun Nair. Nair who had scored a triple century against England in January have not been able to perform since then.

Kuldeep Yadav has been retained in the squad who made an exceptional Test debut last March against Australia.

Here is the squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

OneIndia News