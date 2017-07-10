10-wicket man Moeen Ali revels in England Test win at Lord's

London, England, July 10: After taking 10-112 in the first Test at Lord's to decimate South Africa, England all-rounder Moeen Ali expressed his gratitude to England spin-bowling coach Saqlain Mushtaq and could not hide his joy.

"Definitely. It was a great game for myself and the team to win the game and I'm very happy today. It was a great wicket to bowl on, even in the first innings, and to try and attack their batters as much as I can, make them play as much as I can, and it paid off for me," said Ali.

"I learned about my action [on the tour of India], and speaking to Saqi [Saqlain], who helps me with my mindset when I go out to bowl and to try and make things a lot clearer for myself," he said.

"I'd like to dedicate this to him (Saqlain). Rooty told me to attack and Chef [Alastair Cook] used to do the same, it was more myself that changed for this game and it was almost like a fresh start with the new captain," added Ali.

Skipper Root, who will have an unchanged squad to select from for the second Test at Trent Bridge, said he could not have asked for more from his side at the start of his reign and was relieved to play such a key role, having scored a majestic 190 in the first innings.

"It was a great start. Everything I asked of the lads this week they did and it's great to go to Trent Bridge 1-0 up," the skipper said.

