10 lucky winners meet RCB stars at IPL 2017

Bengaluru, May 9: Ten lucky winners met Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players thanks to Jio's cricket contest in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

RCB's Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Pawan Negi, Mandeep Singh, Sreenath Aravind met 10 fans and were honoured at a "Meet and greet" event organised by mobile phone network operator Jio in Bengaluru. (Kohli says sorry to RCB fans)



Jio, which is sponsoring 7 IPL teams this season, organised the "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Innings ka Champion" contest, from which 10 winners from Pune got lucky.

These lucky 10 got to meet RCB stars. On Monday (May 8), they found themselves awestruck standing face to face with Gayle, Watson, Negi, Mandeep and Aravind.

Jio has associated with Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Daredevils (DD), Gujarat Lions (GL), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Fans can participate in the "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Innings ka Champion" contest, which is held daily during the mid-innings of every match and after the contest is over, for 20 minutes during each instance.

"The contest is one of the few such initiatives that use social media networking platform to engage young Indian audiences, a mark of Jio's Digital Life," the company said in a media release.

10 lucky winners from the home city of each of the associated teams are given an opportunity to attend a special "Meet and greet" evening with some of their favourite IPL stars.

It has been a disappointing season for RCB in IPL. They are out of play-offs race with just 2 wins from 13 matches. Last year they had finished as runners-up.

The 10th edition of IPL concludes on May 21 (Sunday).

