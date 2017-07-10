Bengaluru, July 10: Former multi time boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC welterweight champion Conor McGregor are on the road to promote their blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) event scheduled at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (August 26).

For combat sports fans eager to be a part of the blockbuster event they will have the experience with stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, Brooklyn and London in the coming days.

Previously rumoured to kick off in London, will now kick off in Los Angeles. The tour schedule has been officially released by the event organizers.

Official Mayweather, McGregor World Tour info. pic.twitter.com/U5a4MPqPFv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 7, 2017

The tour begins tomorrow (July 11) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, with a start time of 1:30 PM PT (July 12, 2 AM IST) for the pre-show. The festivities wrap at 3 PM PT (3.30 AM IST) and the fighters will face off, then participate in individual media battle at the press conference.

Next up is Toronto, Canada on Wednesday (July 12) inside Sony Centre for the Performing Arts. Doors open at 4:30 PM ET (July 13, 2 AM IST).

After that it's Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday (July 13) inside Barclays Center with doors opening at 5:30 PM ET (July 13, 3 AM IST).

And finally the tour concludes at London's SSE Arena Wembley on Friday (July 14). Doors open at 5 PM BST (9.30 PM IST).

No TV coverage has been announced so far for the promotional tour.

The first trailer was released by Showtime Sports for the biggest fight in combat sports recently. You can watch it here.

OneIndia News