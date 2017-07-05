Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to kick off their promtional tour in London

Bengaluru, July 5: On June 14, 'The greatest fight of the century' was officially confirmed that UFC welterweight champion Conor McGregor will face former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in the Showtime PPV at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas on August 26.

The fans wanted to see them fight and it is finally happening. Conor is playing mind games on social media provoking Maywether in the lead up to this 'The Money' battle in a boxing match.

This will be the first time for Conor in the boxing ring, so he starts as the underdog in this one fight at least. The notorious Irish man has taken UFC by storm when he became the first in UFC history to be a double champion when he beat Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

American Floyd 'The Money' Mayweather, a former multi-time champion, is coming out of retirement at 40 for this showdown.

They will start the world wide promotion of their big match very soon.

According to reports, the first stop for their promotional tour will be London. Loads of fans can attend in what is expected to be a free event. The details for dates, ticketing and arrangements are still undisclosed.

I am a filthy Irish animal. pic.twitter.com/n2dETi40b2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 20, 2017

It is widely rumoured to take place at the Wembley stadium in London.

People may call it 'a farce', 'a circus' and 'it is all about the money', but when the two meet it will be a thrilling contest no doubt.

You are in quicksand. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 29, 2017

Both the fighters are expected to earn close to $100 million from the bout, which would make it one of the richest in history.

