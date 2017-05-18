Coimbatore girl Vaishnavi shines in Asian yoga meet

Coimbatore, May 17: Coimbatore girl Vaishnavi shone in the first Asia level yoga competition in Thailand recently by winning two gold medals in the junior category (13 to 15 years) and the overall championship.

Talking to reporters here, Vaishnavi said she had given over 1,000 performances and won more than 200 gold medals, including 60 in national-level yoga competitions held at Kochi, Gujarat and Bengaluru among other places.

"My aim is to enter the Guinness Book of Records and the Limca Book of Records for my feats in yoga," she added.

Over 150 participants from Singapore and Thailand, apart from India, took part in the meeting held in Bangkok.

A standard X student of Park Global School here, Vaishnavi has received various awards and titles including "Yoga Rani" and "Yoga Natchathra" and "Young Achiever Award" from India Yoga Association and Government of Tamil Nadu.

Park Global School CEO Anusha Ravi lauded her achievement and said the institution was offering Vaishnavi free education and sponsoring gymnastics training and supporting all her endeavours.

