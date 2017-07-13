Chess tournaments organised for aspiring players in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, July 13: There is good news for aspiring chess players in the state of Tamil Nadu as a website provides them a common platform to test their skills and compete with some of the best in the business.

The website titled 'www.easypaychess.com' organises chess tournaments across Tamil Nadu where players can pay entry fee and participate.

EasyPayChess.com is the easiest way to register and pay entry fee for chess tournaments. It is part of IPGSol Pvt. Ltd with focus on tournament and games.

The entry fee ranges between Rs 150 and 3000 depending upon the kind of tournament and prize money. The higher the entry fee, the higher is the prize money that ranges between Rs 22,000 to 6 lakh.

Tournaments will also be conducted for school students where they are divided under different age groups. It will also give an opportunity to the students to compete with grand masters and other professional players.

All the matches are District, State or FIDE affiliated and the participants will get valid certificates of participation. Most of the tournaments will be held in between July and October.

One such tournament is Dhakshinamoorthy Memorial Open Rapid FIDE Rated Chess Tournament, 2017.

It is organized by Master Mind Chess Academy on July 22-23 at Sri Ganesh Thirumana Mandapam Polichallur Main Road, Pammal Chennai. Total Prize Money for this event is Rs. 2 Lakh.

TNSCA Player registration is compulsory for the players. The organisers will also provide accomodation to the outstation players, which is chargeable in some case while free in others, depending on the entry fee.

Players registering with TNSCA will be required to submit duly filled and signed TNSCA Player's Registration form along with a copy of their Date of Birth certificate and one passport size photograph.

