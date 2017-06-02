Caroline Wozniacki hits out at Maria Sharapova's agent

Paris, June 2: Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has dismissed an apology by her rival Maria Sharapova's agent, Max Eisenbud, stating that it is "useless."

Sharapova had formerly raised controversy by returning to the tour after her one-year suspension for using meldonium, a banned performance enhancer.

Wozniacki caused a lot of stir in the tennis world with her comments on Sharapova previously.

She said: "I think it's very questionable, allowing, no matter who it is, a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week.

"From the tournament side, it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA.

"But it is what it is. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what."

Both Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska, two outspoken critics of Sharapova, were recently targeted by Eisenbud in comments about those that have been critical of Sharapova.

He said: "All those 'journeyman' players like (Agnieszka) Radwanska and Wozniacki who have never won a slam and the next generation passing them.

“They are smart to try to keep Maria out of Paris. No Serena, No Maria, No Vika, No Petra, it's their last chance, it’s their last chance to win a slam…They have no clue.”

Despite never having won a slam, Wozniacki has been ranked the No. 1 player in the world before. Naturally she took offense to the comments.

Eisenbud reportedly emailed Wozniacki to apologise for the comments, which Wozniacki brushed off at the French Open, according to The Sunday Times.

"If he were really sorry, he'd have gone publicly to the media where he called me a journeyman and said that he'd made a mistake. So that apology is useless," Wozniacki told the media.

Although this might be a case of good intentions gone wrong and Eisenbud wanted to reach out to Wozniacki personally, she's far from the only critic of Sharapova's return.

Sharapova is dealing with a great deal of scrutiny, and Wozniacki is one of the more recognizable faces of the tennis world. Unfortunately, going after that face probably isn't the best way to build good faith.

