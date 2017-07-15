Carolina Marin, Rafael Nadal hail fellow Spaniard Garbine Muguruza's Wimbledon triumph

Madrid, July 16: Rio Olympics gold medallist shuttler Carolina Marin led the congratulatory messages for fellow Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who on Saturday (July 15) hammered veteran Venus Williams in straight sets 7-5, 6-0 to clinch the women's singles final of Wimbledon in London.

Garbine Muguruza wins maiden Wimbledon title

"Increíble Garbiñe!!! Exhibición total!!! Incredible @GarbiMuguruza!!! What an exhibition!!" Marin tweeted after Muguruza clinched her second Grand Slam title.

Another Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal hailed the 23-year-old after her win.

"Congratulations @GarbiMuguruza champion of @Wimbledon !!! Great success for Spanish tennis!" Nadal posted.

Legendary German tennis star Boris Becker also took to the social networking site to congratulate the Spainard.

"One of the best first sets I have seen at @Wimbledon #Muguruza #Williams in a final ...," tweeted Becker.

Muguruza had earlier beaten Serena Williams to clinch the French Open women's singles title last year. She became the first Spanish woman to win the Wimbledon since Conchita Martinez in 1994.

Martinez in her tweet wrote: "#wimbledon. No words".

With the win, Muguruza also became the first player to beat both the Williams sisters (Venus and Serena) in Grand Slam finals.

IANS