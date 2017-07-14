Canada Open badminton: Jeon Hyeok Jin stuns HS Prannoy

Calgary (Canada), July 14: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy suffered an upset in the pre-quarterfinals, while the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy and the mixed doubles combine of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy entered the quarter-finals of the Canada Open Grand Prix here.

Second seeded Prannoy was stunned by South Korean ninth seed Jeon Hyeok Jin, who won 17-21, 21-14, 21-13 in an hour and a minute on Thursday (July 13) to enter the quarter-finals of the $65,000 event.

The third seeded pairing of Manu and Sumeeth got the better of South Koreans Choi Solgyu and Jae Hwan Kim 21-17, 17-21, 21-13 in 45 minutes at the Canada Olympic Park.

In the semi-finals, the Indian pair will meet another South Korean pair in Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo, who ended the hopes of England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy with a hard-fought 22-20, 21-17 victory.

Mixed doubles second seeds Pranaav and Sikki took just 26 minutes to brush aside the Dutch pair of Robin Tabeling and Cheryl Seinen 21-11, 21-17.

Pranaav and Sikki will meet South Koreans Kim Won Ho and Shin Seung Chan in the semi-finals on Friday. Kim and Shin defeated Australian sixth seeds Sawan Serasinghe and Setyana Mapasa 21-18, 21-10.

However, another Indian mixed doubles pair of Kona Tarun and J. Meghana suffered a 9-21, 8-21 loss to Japanese Kohei Gondo and Wakana Nagahara.

Women's singles shuttler Ruthvika Shivani Gadde was also eliminated, losing to Japanese second seed Aya Ohori. The Japanese won 21-13, 17-21, 21-19 in a hard-fought contest which lasted 55 minutes.

Also losing were men's singles shuttlers Karan Rajan Rajarajan and Abhishek Yelegar.

