Kolkata, May 22: They were all set to create history by becoming the first sisters to represent India in the forthcoming Asian Junior Squash Championship, scheduled to be held in Jordan in August.

It would have been the first occasion in the history of Indian squash, if two sisters from Kolkata, Tanaya and Taggya Parekh, would have got into the national team for the Asian juniors.

Both of them also set the mark by becoming the first sisters to have been called up in the national preparatory camp.

But the father of Parekh sisters, Mohit Parekh, complained against the Calcutta Racket Club for the institution’s non-cooperation in this matter.

Tanaya is 15-year-old and her sister Taggya is 12-years-old.

In a bid to prepare themselves for the selection trials, held in Chennai from 16th to 20th May, both the sisters sought a professional trainer and also asked club management to increase the training time.

But Mohit Parekh said, “I have the letters of Calcutta Racket Club. They refused to provide a skilled coach and at the same time they did not increase practice time for Tanaya and Taggya only because I am not the member of Racket Club. Each of my daughters are allowed only half-an-hour to practice.”

Mohit added, “In the selection trials Tanaya, who is currently ranked sixth in India’s under-17 category, and Taggya, whose national ranking is 12th in the under-13 category, looked simply helpless and they literally started crying in the breaks of the matches."

"In squash, these breaks are extremely important as players can take all important advices and strategies from their respective coaches. Tanaya and Taggya did not have any coach to take advice from. What suggestion I will give them being a non-technical person?”

The sisters, who also took part in competitive swimming from Karnataka before entering the world of squash, learnt squash initially from John Smith in Bangalore.

Later, since last year the sisters started learning the game from country’s one of the leading coaches, Duleep Tripatthi.

Mohit Parekh lamented,"Even Tripathi could not assist my daughters in the trials as he had to go to Philippines with some players during the same time.”

