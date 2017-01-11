Pinki Jangra trains under legendary USA boxing coach Jo Cough

New Delhi, Jan 11: Pinki Jangra hogged the limelight two years ago after becoming only Indian female boxer to have defeated five-time world champion MC Mary Kom in the senior national championship.

She was called giant-killer back then. Even the Indian boxing fraternity termed her as the most promising female boxer after Mary Kom and L Saritha Devi.

Jangra earned a bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow. But all of a sudden, the promising Haryana lady vanished from the mainstream of Indian boxing.

She was also missing at the recently organised senior national boxing championship, in Guwahati.

Jangra, who turned a professional boxer a couple of weeks back, signed a contract with the professional boxing association in India, Indian Boxing Council (IBC).

She went to Rohtak to attend the training camp of professional boxers recently where she met Saritha Devi, who turned professional as well.

While talking from Rohtak on Tuesday (Jan 10), Jangra revealed that she was overwhelmed to have trained under legendary USA boxing coach Jo Cough at the camp.

Clough was the head coach of Mohammed Ali club in Santa Monica for two years. He was USA Olympic national team's boxing coach in 1976 and also trained the legendary boxer Evander Holyfield.

Jangra said, “I never thought that I would be getting a man like Clough to train under. I had read a lot about him in the newspapers and even saw his trainings on the internet. But I had never imagined that I would actually get an opportunity to train under him.”

Jangra seems to be more enthused after Clough patted her and told her that she has potential to fight in the mainstream professional female boxing in the future.

"He appreciated my movement and careful observation to watch the opposition. His words will be etched in my memory throughout the life,” she added.

Her first bout may take place in the first week of February in Guwahati. The boxer said, “If I win all three bouts, then I will be able to fight for the national title in professional boxing.”

OneIndia News