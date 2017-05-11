Boxer Vijender Singh terminates contract with Queensberry Promotions

New Delhi, May 11: Indian boxing star Vijender Singh announced on Thursday (May 11) that he has decided to terminate his agreement with Queensberry Promotions with immediate effect since the agency has not been for over a year honouring its contractual obligations.

Vijender and Queensberry Promotions signed their agreement in 2015. Vijender's decision to terminate the association means that IOS Boxing Promotions are currently the only agency which will be responsible for his future associations and promotions.

Vijender's first six fights in the United Kingdom were promoted by Queensberry while two title fights in India were promoted by IOS Boxing Promotions.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist remains undefeated in the professional circuit, having won all the eight bouts he has been involved in so far. He has also reached the 10th spot in the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) rankings.

"Yes, it is true that I have decided to end my agreement with Queensberry promotions. For future fights, I am in discussions with my current promoter IOS Boxing Promotions.

"There were a lot of things that Queensberry Promotions had committed to me as part of their contractual obligations, but failed to deliver," Vijender Singh said in a statement.

"I have had a very good career with them, but not fulfilling what you commit is something I don't agree. Maybe in future, Queensberry and I work together, but as of now, I am only working with IOS Boxing Promotions. I am looking forward to having my next fight in July 2017 in Mumbai, promoted by IOS," he added.

IANS