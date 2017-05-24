French Open: Eugenie Bouchard's campaign in doubt after ankle injury

Nuremberg, May 24: Eugenie Bouchard has pulled out from the Nuremberg Cup with a right ankle injury, leaving her participation in French Open 2017 in doubt.

In an MRT scan, it showed the injury to Bouchard appears to be a torn ligament in her right ankle.

The 2014 French Open champion told tournament director Sandra Reichel of her decision on Monday and now it is appearing that it is unlikely she can heal within one week to take participation at Roland Garros.

"She told me she needs a miracle," Reichel said Tuesday. "She sent for her doctor from Canada."

Bouchard has won the title at Nuremberg previously. She won the title at the WTA competition in 2014.

The Canadian International was replaced by Julia Glushko of Israel in the tournament and lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 to second-seeded Yulia Putintseva in the next round.

Also reigning champion Kiki Bertens won her opening match after she beat German wild card entry Katharina Gerlach 6-2 6-1 and will play Annika Beck in the next round who won her match against Lena Rueffer 6-3 6-3.

Since appearing at the 2013 French Open, it will be the first time that Bouchard will miss any grand slam event.

Bouchard has been in a fine form lately after her early torrid form in 2017 after he got a good run in the recently held Madrid open.

She won matches against Alize Cornet, Maria Sharapova, and then Angelique Kerber and it was assumed that she will be one of the dark horses of the tournament.

However, the recent injury could become a game-changing circumstance of the tournament. Previously star players like Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams already opted their names out the tournament and now with a notable injury to Bouchard means other opponents like Simona Halep, Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki etc will get more opportunity for the title chase.

OneIndia News