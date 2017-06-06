Boris Becker speaks on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

Bengaluru, June 6: Tennis legend Boris Becker has spoken about himself and the main current top players.

Becker was the coach of Novak Djokovic untill just six months ago but now he has been replaced by Andre Agassi.

On Saturday, Becker was interviewed by "Eurosport". Being asked about his experience with Djokovic he said, "I enjoyed it. I was happy to speak to him who became my successor. I think it can be a successful relationship for his charisma, personality and the way he understands tennis."

Becker also heaped praise on his compatriot Agassi. "He and Novak are two of the best tennis players ever. Also, after turning 30 Agassi was very successful and so he can help Novak to win a couple of Grand Slam titles more."

Speaking about his "divorce" from Djokovic, Becker stressed how a change was needed: "It's like in a football team, you have 15-20 players and it's always the same story."

"He won everything, he maybe was a little bit tired of tennis and had other priorities. I can understand everything. In the second half of the season he was not going through a crisis, he won in Toronto and reached the US Open and ATP Finals final.

"Great results. Nadal has not been winning a Grand Slam title for more than three years, but they are not saying he is doing bad. But I noticed how Novak's committment was less."

Asked if he will coach a player again, Becker said: "I work on TV, I enjoy it and I am still in the tennis world."

"But of course I am looking forward to come back on court. Saying the contrary would be false. My next player should be one who has real chances to win top events like Paris. We are speaking about two men and two women.

"I do not close the door to a woman, even if women's tennis is almost another sport," said Becker, adding that it's unlikely to see him in the Angelique Kerber's corner. He also spoke about Roger Federer's game that according to Becker is antiquated.

"He has a very fast tennis that is about short points, serve and volley and backhand slice. But you can have it only if you have the right technique. He is the only one to end the point after two or three shots. Also because he knows that at 35 it's impossible to win a match that lasts every time three or four hours."

"His comeback is the best thing that could ever happen. You have legends like Rafa and Roger, Novak and Murray and young guns like Kyrgios, Thiem and Zverev. New faces are next to legends, it's great.

"He was finally asked about who will be world number one in the ATP Rankings at the end of the year. It's open. According to me favourites are Rafa and Roger, then Thiem and already Zverev, and not Djokovic and Murray, but who will come back stronger, I think," he said.

OneIndia News