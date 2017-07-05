Bollywood stars join Super Boxing League

New Delhi, July 4: Super Boxing League marks the beginning of its first season by bringing in Bollywood stars as team co-owners for its franchises.

Actor Sunil Shetty along with Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame are the co-owners of Bahubali Boxers, the team from South India.

Sushant Singh Rajput, for the first time, will be entering the sporting arena as the co-owner of Delhi Gladiators.

Showing interest is also the glamorous lady of B-Town Sunny Leone who will be rooting for her team OPM Punjab Sultans. Singer Kanika Kapoor will be pitted against Sunny Leone as she comes in to support her team UP terminators.

Randeep Hooda and Sohail Khan have also been announced as the co-owners of Haryana Warriors and Mumbai Assassins respectively.

Riteish Deshmukh will be seen promoting his native team, the Maratha Yoddhas.

Super Boxing League starts from July 7, 2017 in New Delhi at DDA Badminton and Squash Stadium, where the inaugural match will be between Haryana Warriors and Delhi Gladiators.

Bill Dosanjh, CEO & Founder, Super Boxing League said, "We are overwhelmed by the response boxing has received from the Bollywood fraternity."

"It's no secret that Bollywood draws inspiration from sports every now and then. The stars joining us on this platform is an evidence of the immense potential in boxing."

"I am delighted to welcome each and every one of them to the SBL family. I am sure this combination of some of the exciting boxers and celebrities will give fans enough moments to cheer and enjoy the five weeks of action that Super Boxing League will bring to the Indian audience."

Amir Khan, Chairman, Super Boxing League said, "I am very delighted to see the excitement within the big wigs of Bollywood for boxing. I welcome one and all to the Super Boxing League and am looking forward for a blockbuster season 1.

