Big Update on Goldberg’s contract details with WWE

Bengaluru, Dec 31: It was reported earlier that Goldberg has signed a new contract with the WWE. With his inclusion into the Royal Rumble match, WWE’s intention to make him compete in Wrestlemania 33 became clear.

Now, going by the recent reports, it is evident that he will be playing a major role en route to Wrestlemania starting from the New Year.

As per reports from ringsidenews.com, WWE would be making Goldberg a regular face on WWE Raw. He will be making at least couple of appearances before Royal Rumble.

The source has also disclosed that the Myth has signed a deal to make thirteen appearances in total including Wrestlemania. The deal also includes three matches.

The deal was finalized just before his dominant win at Survivor Series. The squash match of just 1 minute and 24 seconds was for the same purpose so that WWE can utilize the former WCW franchise more into their programming.

Now, Goldberg has already made one appearance after the Survivor Series PPV which means that he will be making 12 more appearances till the biggest stage in Orlando, Florida.

The source also stated that Goldberg-Lesnar will be colliding in the main event of Wrestlemania 33. The face-off between them inside the Royal Rumble match will pave the way for them to feature into a rematch from Wrestlemania 20.

Since that night in the year 2004, Goldberg has stayed away from wrestling for 12 years until accepting Paul Heyman’s challenge to face-off the beast incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

This caused a fantasy match up at the Survivor Series 2016 between these two men. To the shock of the world, Goldberg was able to pin Lesnar in a record 1 minute 24 seconds time.

After that night, Goldberg inserted himself into the Royal Rumble match for one more title run in the future.

But, it was done to rejuvenate the feud between Goldberg-Lesnar since the later also decided to put himself into the match.

With an incredible amount of popularity, the former world champion’s appearance will certainly come handy for selling out tickets.

OneIndia News