Big revelation about Mae Young Classic by Stephanie McMahon via WWE Network

Bengaluru, July 14: The Women’s Revolution is ongoing with full force in the WWE. The company made history last week by letting the female superstars main event in all three televised events of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. This was a first-ever accolade earned by the women in the WWE.

Following this, AdWeek chose the Chief Brand Officer of the WWE, Stephanie McMahon as one of the most influential female personalities around the world.

It was the second list published by the American advertising trade publication which shortlisted McMahon for both the occasions for her contributions for women in the sports world.

AdWeek representative stated the following while speaking about the Billion Dollar Princes of the WWE,

“'Divas’ are dead, and 'superstars’ are born, thanks to McMahon, who retired the old-school name for WWE’s women grapplers and replaced it with the same title 'superstars’ given to the sport’s male competitors”

Stephanie had the honor to feature in the same list alongside women’s sports ambassadors like Lisa Borders, president of the WNBA, Dawn Hudson, chief marketing officer of the NFL, and Kim Ng, SVP of baseball operations for MLB.

Later, she appeared in an interview with AdWeek revealing the Mae Young Classic which is going to be yet another milestone for the women performers. She revealed that the winner of the tournament on the WWE Network will be awarded an opportunity to capture the NXT Women’s title.

Furthermore, cagesideseats.com reported that an exclusive title is being designed to be given to the winner. It will be much similar to that of the previous WWE Network special tournaments like Cruiserweight Classic or the United Kingdom Championship where the winner received his own crown.

The speculation about the same was revealed in an article from AdWeek in which they gave credit to Stephanie for coming up with this revolutionary idea for the women superstars:

“She also created the first-ever WWE women’s tournament, taking place this summer, with a championship belt every bit as spectacular as the men’s prize.”

The May Young Classic will air on the WWE Network comprising 32 female superstars around the globe. The first portion of it will be taped at the Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida on July 13th and 14th with the finale taking place on September 12th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

