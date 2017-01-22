Beth Phoenix to be the next WWE Hall of Famer

Bengaluru, Jan 22: This past week we had got our first WWE Hall of Fame inductee class of 2017 in the form of a returning Kurt Angle.

The tradition of inducting the wrestling veterans starts prior to the Royal Rumble PPV and it continues every couple of weeks. We get to know few more names who will be the newest member of the prestigious club.

Now, Angle’s induction fuelled up the speculation regarding some new names whose names are on hold before WWE officially address it. The second name in this list is former WWE female superstar, Beth Phoenix.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, the former WWE Women’s and Divas champion will be the second Hall of Famer for the class of 2017.

She will also be inducted in the ceremony set to take place in Orlando, Florida, the night before Wrestlemania 33.

Beth has a successful career both in pro-wrestling and amateur wrestling. Before heading into the WWE, she was a North-East Women’s wrestling champion and New York State Fair Women’s champion.

Upon arriving at the main roster of the WWE, she literally dominated the scene with her unique physique that she used to get to the top.

She won the women’s championship three times and the WWE Divas championship one time. Names like her kept the technical wrestling alive in the Divas locker room. The term “Women’s revolution” is quite synonymous with her.

She also is one rare Diva who entered the prestigious Royal Rumble match. For those who don’t know, Beth is married to another WWE Hall of Famer, Edge and has two children with him.

Apart from Angle and Beth, there are also a few names who are almost guaranteed to be inducted and they are Diamond Dallas Page, NXT General Manager William Regal, Rick Rude, and Christian.

If Christian and Beth are indeed on the Hall of Fame panel then it’s likely that Edge would be a special attraction on the night.

He would be busy inducting both his better-half and his best friend into the prestigious club that he belongs from the year 2012.

OneIndia News