Bengaluru boy Arjun Maini creates history in GP3 race

Bengaluru, May 15: 19-year-old Bengaluru boy Arjun Maini created history as he became the first ever Indian to win a GP3 race.

Maini who represents Jenzer Motorsports team achieved a milestone in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday (May 14).

The Indian racer picked up his maiden win after 2 years. He defeated France's Dorian Boccolacci and his own teammates Italy's Alessio Lorandi.

Maini did not have a great time in the feature race on Saturday (May 13) which forced him to start second in reverse grid in the sprint race.

It took the Indian only first few laps to take a lead. The gap between Boccolacci, who finished second, and Maini was just a few seconds.

Arjun lost his lead in the lap 6 during turn 1 but he regained it in turn 2. Boccolacci had a clash with fellow Italian driver Anthoine Hubert, which proved crucial for the fate of the race.

After the race, the 19-year old seemed enthralled by his achievement. Speaking to The Hindu, Main said: "The moment has still not sunk in yet. I am still pumping and full of adrenaline."

Arjun's father Gautam Maini was quoted: "Considering the amount of pressure he was under in with Boccolacci having DRS, that gives you 15-20 km/hr more speed, he drove superbly to defend. It shows he can take the pressure."

The Indian racer is currently placed third in the driver's standings behind teammate Alessio Lorandi and Nirei Fukuzumi.

