Siena (Italy), May 15: Ruhaan Alva, a 10-year old schoolboy from Bengaluru, missed a second consecutive win in the 60cc class by a whisker and settled for second spot in the third round of the Italian Easykart Championship here on Sunday (May 14).

In a thrilling 14-lap final, Ruhaan, supported by Italian kart manufacturer Birel Art, started second on the grid, but moved to the front of the 23-kart field on the second lap and held position despite close attention from his MLG Racing team-mate Lorenzo Patrese and Andrea Pirovano. (Ruhaan's interview)

The trio was bunched tight after 12 laps before Ruhaan was pushed wide on a right-hander which effectively cost him a possible victory as he had to rest content with second place at the finish behind a late-charging Daniele D'Urso who now heads the championship.

The podium spot took Ruhaan to fourth in the championship with 48 points having missed the first round when he competed in the 60Mini category before opting for the for the more competitive higher class.

Earlier, Ruhaan topped the pre-final race starting from fifth as he led eight of the 11 laps to make up for a disappointing Heats outing when he finished fifth. The points from these two outings put him second on the grid for the Final.

Ruhaan's next outing in the championship is on June 10-11 in Lonato where the fourth round is scheduled to be held.

OneIndia News