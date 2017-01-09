Bengal girl Paramita Ghosh clinches best basketball player award in NBA selection

Kolkata, Jan 9: Basketball player Paramita Ghosh lives in West Bengal's Burdwan district. She is only 17-years-old but has already represented the state in youth division last year.

Ghosh has not yet donned India shirts in either junior or youth level. Hence, she is not a popular player yet. Apparently, she is a name to be forgotten amidst rush of lakhs of basketball players in the state as well as in the Indian basketball fraternity.

The teenager grabbed the limelight a couple of months ago when she snatched the best player's award in a trial tournament among almost 250 basketball players (including boys and girls) in New Delhi.

The tournament was organised by NBA academy coaches from Orlando. The NBA has been exploring talents in Indian basketball at the grass root level for last four years.

The world’s best basketball league owners are sending their coaches all over India and according to their schedule the coaches are scouting 40 talented basketball players out of 300 participants, before taking them to New Delhi.

Then an elite camp as well as a trial tournament between selected 40 students from across India is being held in the national capital.

Carlos Barraco, the head of NBA grass root coaches, who has been in Indian for the last couple of months, informed, "This year the elite camp and trial tournament were organized with more than 250 selected players, coming from all over India.”

The key purpose of this programme is that the 10 or 15 best players from this elite camp and selection tournament will be offered to get admitted in NBA Global elite academy that is going to be launched in April 2017 in Delhi.

Paramita Ghosh has already been offered to join the NBA Global Elite academy by its grass root coaches.

Carlos said, “Her height is not at all good for basketball. Still, she has amazing ball control and dribbling capacity. If she can be groomed properly then one day she can even get into the NBA women's league in USA.”

Paramita's father Nandalal Ghosh is an employee with a private firm in Burdwan district. Despite struggling against poverty he gives his best to fulfil Paramita’s requirement.

The 17-year-old girl also says, “I also dream of playing in the WNBA one day. I do not know I will be able to go there. But why should not I try?”

