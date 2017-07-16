Basketball: India lose to South Korea in William Jones Cup 2017

Taipei, July 17: India lost 67-92 to South Korea in their second game at the William Jones Cup 2017 basketball tournament here on Sunday (July 16).

The Indians matched the South Korean firepower initially and stuck close, ending the first quarter trailing 15-19.

The second and third quarters, however, proved to be tough for India as they stumbled and South Korea pulled away.

There were bright spots for India despite the loss. They team out-rebounded South Korea 34 to 29, which included 11 offensive rebounds.

Youngster Muin Bek Hafeez put up a good all-round performance with 12 points, four assists and five rebounds. As many as four Indian players scored in double-digits, led by veteran guard Anil Kumar's 13 points.

That said, South Korea were clearly superior, as the side converted 19 of their 37 attempts from beyond the arc.

IANS