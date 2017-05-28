Gold coast, May 28: South Korea edged past record champions China 3-2 in the final of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship to clinch their fourth title here on Sunday (May 28).

Despite a phenomenal tournament, and a 1-0 lead after the first match, China were unable to continue their winning ways, reports Xinhua news agency.



The South Koreans clawed their way back into the contest, with their women's singles and doubles teams snatching victories.

In the deciding mixed doubles match, China's gallant efforts weren't quite enough to overcome the precision of the South Koreans.

