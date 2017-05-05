Azlan Shah Hockey: India lose to Malaysia 1-0, bow out of race for the final

Ipoh (Malaysia), May 5: India's chances of entering the final of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament went up in smoke as they suffered a 0-1 defeat to hosts Malaysia in their last league match here on Friday (May 5).

India struggled to break down the opponents' defence throughout the game and paid the price around 10 minutes from the end when Fitr Saari (49th minute) slammed home a penalty corner.

Malaysia thus ended the league stage of the tournament without conceding a goal.

India's loss means Britain will meet Australia in the final on Saturday.

Going into Friday's match, India were at the third position with seven points from four matches. They had the same number of points as Britain but were trailing on goal difference.

India will now compete for the bronze medal with New Zealand on Saturday.

