Azlan Shah Cup 2017: Photos - Great Britain beat Australia in final, India finish third

Ipoh, May 7: Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 concluded last evening (May 6) at Ipoh, Malaysia with Great Britain beating Australia 4-3 in the final to lift the trophy. [India beat New Zealand 4-0 to finish third]

India finished third in the competition comprehensively beating New Zealand in the third-place match. Rupinder Singh scored a brace and SV Sunil and Talwinder Singh netted one each.

The final match of the tournament produced some nail-biting moments. Great Britain took a comprehensive 2-0 lead early in the match.

Australia pulled one back in the second quarter but soon Great Britain restored their two-goal lead by scoring one more.

But Australia meant business and pulled one more back taking the score to 2-3. Great Britain scored one more at the end of the third quarter to seal the fate of the match.

Australia managed to score one more at the end but it was just enough as Britain won the title.

Here are some images from Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017:

Azlan Shah Cup champions Great Britain Great Britain players celebrate with the triophy after winning the men's field hockey match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Great Britain players (red jersey) and Australian player Great Britain's Phil Roper (second right) battles for the ball with Australia' Matt Dawson (right) during the finals for the men's field hockey match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Great Britain players celebrate Great Britain players celebrate after winning the men's field hockey match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Indian players celebrate India's Talwinder Singh (second left) celebrates with his teammates after scoring India's fourth goal during the 3rd place playoff for the men's field hockey match against New Zealand. Rupinder Singh (left) with Mandeep Singh India's Rupinder Pal Singh (left) celebrates after scoring India's first goal during the 3rd place play off for the men's field hockey match against New Zealand at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

OneIndia News