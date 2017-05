Ipoh, May 6: India thrashed New Zealand 4-0 to finish third in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday (May 6).

Defender Rupinder Pal Singh (17th, 27th minutes) slammed home two penalty corners in the second quarter before S.V. Sunil (48th) and Talwinder Singh (60th) scored field goals in the last period to add gloss to India's win.

India had finished runners-up in last year's edition when they had lost 0-4 to Australia in the final.

IANS