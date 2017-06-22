Australian Open: Srikanth beats world number 1, will face Praneeth in quarters

Melbourne, June 22: Newly crowned Indonesian Open champions Kidambi Srikanth grabbed the limelights again as he defeated world number 1 Son Wan-ho for the second time in a week to reach the quarter-final of the ongoing Australian Open.

Srikanth sets up an all-Indian quarter-final as he will now meet compatriot Sai Praneeth. Praneeth defeated Chinese shuttler Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13.

It was a hard fought win for the Indian star against the top seed and world number 1 player. He went 15-21 in the first set but came back brilliantly to win the other two sets 21-13 21-13. Srikanth's head to head record against Son Wan-ho stands at 4-4.

It is going to be an interesting battle between the two Indian shuttlers. Praneeth enjoys an upper hand if we compare the head to head performance of the two players.

The duo has faced each other 6 times out of which, Praneeth has won 5 times and Srikanth just once.

In another important match, Indian pair of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy went down fight against Japan's Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto. They lost 18-21, 21-18, 21-13.

.@srikidambi does it once again! Defeats the reigning world no.1 Son Wan Ho 15-21 21-13 21-13 to advance into the quarterfinals #AustraliaSS pic.twitter.com/3LwMRd5PKS — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 22, 2017

We have another quarterfinalist! @saiprneeth92 registers a thrilling 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 win over China’s Huang Yuxiang! #AustraliaSS pic.twitter.com/ZEkYuxsVWj — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 22, 2017

Ashwini/Sikki end their #AustraliaSS campaign, losing out to Japanese pair of Tanaka/Yonemoto in a hard-fought 21-18, 18-21, 13-21 match. — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 22, 2017

Srikanth was understandably ecstatic after a brilliant win against the best player in the world.

2nd win in 5 days against world no.1 son wan ho of Korea. Very happy to be through to another… https://t.co/L1rAYj4w0Y — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) June 22, 2017

OneIndia News