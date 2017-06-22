Australian Open: Srikanth beats world number 1, will face Praneeth in quarters

Melbourne, June 22: Newly crowned Indonesian Open champions Kidambi Srikanth grabbed the limelights again as he defeated world number 1 Son Wan-ho for the second time in a week to reach the quarter-final of the ongoing Australian Open.

Srikanth sets up an all-Indian quarter-final as he will now meet compatriot Sai Praneeth. Praneeth defeated Chinese shuttler Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13.

File photo: Kidambi Srikanth
File photo: Kidambi Srikanth

It was a hard fought win for the Indian star against the top seed and world number 1 player. He went 15-21 in the first set but came back brilliantly to win the other two sets 21-13 21-13. Srikanth's head to head record against Son Wan-ho stands at 4-4. 

It is going to be an interesting battle between the two Indian shuttlers. Praneeth enjoys an upper hand if we compare the head to head performance of the two players.

File photo: Sai Praneeth
File photo: Sai Praneeth

The duo has faced each other 6 times out of which, Praneeth has won 5 times and Srikanth just once.

In another important match, Indian pair of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy went down fight against Japan's Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto. They lost 18-21, 21-18, 21-13.

Srikanth was understandably ecstatic after a brilliant win against the best player in the world.

Story first published: Thursday, June 22, 2017, 12:43 [IST]
