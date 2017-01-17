Australian Open: Serena Williams progresses into second round with an easy win

Melbourne, Jan 17: Six-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams progressed to the second round of the Australian Open 2017 with a straight-set win over Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic on Tuesday (Jan 17).

The American, 35, won 6-4 6-3 in one hour and 19 minutes against the 19-year-old in Melbourne, BBC Sport reported.

The world number two, who is chasing a record 23rd singles Grand Slam title, said she "has nothing to lose".

"Every match I'm playing for fun. I get to travel the world and do what I do best - play tennis," she added.

Williams will face Lucie Safarova in the second round after the 29-year-old Czech beat Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-1.

IANS