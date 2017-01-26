Australian Open: Serena Williams to face sister Venus in finals

Melbourne, Jan 26: Six-time champion Serena Williams of the US defeated Croatian tennis player Mirjana Lucic-Baroni to advance to the final of the Australian Open here on Thursday (January 26).

Serena outplayed her Croatian opponent in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 in just 50 minutes, reports Efe.

She will now take on her sister Venus williams, who had earlier confirmed her place in the final of the first Grand Slam tournament by beating compatriot Coco Vandeweghe, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

Saturday's final will be the second time the two sisters meet at Melbourne Park for the title, after Serena's victory over Venus in in 2003.

Serena and Venus have faced each other 27 times, with Serena leading the rivalry 16-11.

IANS