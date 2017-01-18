Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza win respective matches, keep India's hopes alive

Sania and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova outplayed UK's Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith 6-3, 6-1 in the women's doubles.

Melbourne, Jan 18: Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza advanced to the second round of Australian Open on Wednesday (January 18).

Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay defeated Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the men's double category.

Bopanna and Cuevas will now take on Australians Alex Bolt and Bradley Mousley, who defeated Robin Haase and Florian Mayer 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

The fourth seed Indo-Czech pair will next play the winners of the first round match between the Australian pair of Kimberly Birrell-Priscilla Hon and the Aussie-China team of Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang.

In the women's doubles, Sania and Barbora started on a positive note, winning in exactly one hour.

They did not face a single break point in the first set, winning 38 points to 32 to take the crucial lead.

In the second set, Rae-Smith broke the service of Sania and Barbora once but it was the latter who dominated after that, winning four out of seven break points.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 13:36 [IST]
