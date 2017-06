Sydney, June 23: Indian star PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Australian Open Super Series badminton tournament following a tough quarter-final battle with World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei here on Friday (June 23).

Srikanth enters semi-finals

Sindhu won the first game before Tai staged a strong comeback to register a 10-21, 22-20, 21-16 verdict.

The top seeded Tai improved her head to head record against World No.4 Sindhu to 7-3.

IANS