Australian Open: Andy Murray beats Illya Marchenko in first round

Andy Murray fights hard to beat Ukranian Illya Marchenko 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-2 to win the first round of Australian Open.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Melbourne, Jan 16: British tennis player Andy Murray defeated Illya Marchenko of Ukraine in the first game of the Australian Open here on Monday, January 16.

The world number 1 outplayed his Ukrainian opponent 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena here.

Andy Murray (Image courtesy: British Tennis Twitter handle)
Andy Murray (Image courtesy: British Tennis Twitter handle)

Five-time finalist in this tournament, Murray competes for the 12th time in the prestigious tournament.

A recent finalist in Doha against Serbian Novak Djokovic, Murray will now face Russian Andrey Rublev, who ascended from the preliminary phase.

IANS

Read more about:

australian open, andy murray, tennis, sports

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 15:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 