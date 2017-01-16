Australian Open: Andy Murray beats Illya Marchenko in first round

Melbourne, Jan 16: British tennis player Andy Murray defeated Illya Marchenko of Ukraine in the first game of the Australian Open here on Monday, January 16.

The world number 1 outplayed his Ukrainian opponent 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena here.

Five-time finalist in this tournament, Murray competes for the 12th time in the prestigious tournament.

A recent finalist in Doha against Serbian Novak Djokovic, Murray will now face Russian Andrey Rublev, who ascended from the preliminary phase.

IANS