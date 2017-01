Melbourne, Jan 23: Indian tennis veteran Leander Paes and his Swiss mixed doubles partner Martina Hingis entered the quarter-finals of the Australian Open here on Monday, January 23.

Paes and Martina beat Australians Casey Dellacqua and Matt Reid 6-2, 6-3 in a second round match at the Melbourne Park.

Yesterday, the Indo-Swiss duo had defeated Australian pair of Marc Polmans and Destanee Aiava 6-4, 6-3.

IANS