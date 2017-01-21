Australian Open 2017: Serena Williams reaches 4th round

Serena Williams easily beats Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3 to reach fourth round in the Australian Open 2017.

Melbourne, Jan 21: Second-seeded Serena Williams of the United States overcame her compatriot Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open tennis tournament here on Saturday, January 21.

Serena hit 17 winners against the world No.92 to advance to the second week of the tournament, which she has won six times, reports Efe.

File photo: Serena Williams
She will face 16th seed Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, who defeated France's Caroline Garcia in straight sets in an hour and 28 minutes.

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2017, 14:42 [IST]
