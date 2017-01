Melbourne, Jan 27: Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig defeated local favourites Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth to enter the Australian Open 2017 mixed doubles final here on Friday (January 27).

The second seeded Indo-Croatian pair outplayed the Australian duo 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.

They will now take on the winner of the second semi-final featuring Elina Svitolina-Chris Guccione and Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal.

IANS