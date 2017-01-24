Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer to face Stanislas Wawrinka in semis

Roger Federer beats Mischa Zverev to meet Stanislas Wawrinka in the semis. Wawrinka had defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsong earlier in the day.

Melbourne, Jan 24: Stanislas Wawrinka won a bad-tempered clash with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the Australian Open semi-finals. He will face Roger Federer in the last four.

Wawrinka and France's Tsonga, who have been at odds in the past, argued heatedly at the first-set changeover and there was no love lost as the Swiss charged to a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-3 win.

File photo: Roger Federer
On beating Tsonga, Wawrinka said: "It's not easy to play against him, he's a strong player. In the semis I play Roger. It's going to be tough to have some fans but I hope some people will cheer for me."

It puts 2014 champion Wawrinka, 31, into his third Melbourne semi-final where he will play compatriot and ever-popular Roger Federer.

File photo: Stanislas Wawrinka
The former world number 1 defeated Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-1 7-5 6-2 to qualify for the semi-final. It was an easy game for Federer as Zverev proved to be no match for the Swiss maestro.

Roger's post match interview is given below:

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 14:25 [IST]
