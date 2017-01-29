Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam

Melbourne, Jan 29: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 to win his 5th Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam of his career.

In a nerve-wracking encounter at the Rod Laver Arena, it took over 3 hours to decide the ultimate winner between the two champion of players.

Federer started the game on a high and won the first set 6-4, breaking Nadal's serve in the eighth game. Nadal responded well with a 6-3 win in the second set to square things up.

The Swiss maestro came back strongly and owned the third set beating his nemesis 6-1. It was complete dominance from Roger who broke Nadal's service twice and won it convincingly.

In this roller coaster of a match, Rafael Nadal came back yet again and bagged the fourth set 6-3 to heat things up.

Nadal went ahead in the fifth set and was leading 4-2 at a time. Things were looking bleak for Federer as Nadal was edging closer to the victory.

But Federer made an epic comeback and won the set, match and the championship.

The Swiss maestro who is arguably the greatest player of all time came back to mainstream Tennis after a span of 6 months after he had received a knock last year.

Winning a grand slam just after recovering from a serious injury at the age of 35 makes Roger Federer the greatest. It is his first grand slam win since 2012.

OneIndia News