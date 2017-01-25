Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal to face Grigor Dimitrov in semis

Rafael Nadal sets semis date with Grigor Amirov beating Milos Raonic in Australian Open 2017.

Melbourne, Jan 25: Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday, January 25, eased past Belgian David Goffin 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 13 minutes to march into the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Federer to face Wawrinka in semis

Dimitrov, unbeaten in 2017, recently won the fifth title of his career after defeating Japanese Kei Nishikori at the Brisbane International.

Rafael Nadal (Image courtesy: Australian Open Twitter handle)
Wednesday's result means he has reached his second ever Grand Slam semi-final, after Wimbledon three years ago.

After reaching the Australian Open semis, Dimitrov said: "I've set some high goals for myself this year, and I want to keep getting better and better."

The 15th seed, the first Bulgarian to make the semi-finals of a Slam on more than one occasion, will face Rafael Nadal who defeated third-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic.

File photo: Grigor Dimitrov
Ninth-seeded Nadal comfortably defeated Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 in the quarter-final match.

Here is a video of Rafael Nadal's winning moment:

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 16:48 [IST]
