Australian Open 2017: Pavlyuchenkova downs Kuznetsova to reach quarter-final

Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova defeated compatriot Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-3 to reach quarter-final of the Australian Open 2017.

Melbourne, Jan 22: Russian tennis player Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova qualified for the Australian Open quarter-finals beating compatriot Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-3 here on Sunday, January 22.

Pavlyuchenkova, the 24th seed, got the better of eighth-seeded Kuznetsova in an hour and eight minutes in the fourth round match, reports Tass.

File photo: Svetlana Kuznetsova (left) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
The 25-year-old Pavlyuchenkova entered the Australian Open quarters for the first time in her career.

She claimed 62 of the total 112 points played in the match, hitting 21 winners -- seven more than her opponent.

She will next play American veteran and World No.1 Venus Williams who defeated Germany's Mona Barthel 6-3, 7-5 earlier in the day.

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2017, 15:30 [IST]
