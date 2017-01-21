Australian Open 2017: Mirza, Bopanna enter mixed doubles second round

Indian duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advanced to the second round of Australian Open 2017 mixed doubles with respective partners.

Melbourne, Jan 21: Sania Mirza and Rohana Bopanna advanced to the mixed doubles second round with respective partners at the Australian Open here today, January 21.

Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski had to dig deep to beat Michael Venus and Katarina Srebotnik 6-4 6-7, 10-7 in a super tie-breaker.

File photo: Rohan Bopanna (left) and Sania Mirza
A little later, the second-seeded pairing of Mirza and Croatia's Ivan Dodig got the better of reigning defending US Open defending champions, Laura Siegemund and Mate Pavic, in another first round match.

The final scoreline read 7-5, 6-4. While the Indian challenge in the men's doubles has already ended with the exit of Bopanna and Leander Paes, Mirza still remains in the contention in the women's doubles partnering Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova.

The fourth seeds eased past the Australian-Chinese pair of Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang in a second round match yesterday.

In other matches of Indian interest today, Siddhant Bhatia lost his first round boys' singles match against Australia's Alexander Crnokrak 6-2, 6-7, 5-7.

However in the girls' singles first round, Zeel Desai overcame a stiff challenge from local hope Kaitlin Staines 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

