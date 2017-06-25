Australia Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Olympic champion Chen Long to win title

Written by: IANS
Melbourne, June 25: India's Kidambi Srikanth won his second consecutive Superseries title as he defeated reigning Olympic gold medallist and world Champion China's Chen Long.

Srikanth registered straight sets win over the world champion shuttler, 22-20, 21-16 to bag the Australia Open Superseries title.

File photo: Kidambi Srikanth
It was his third successive Superseries final appearance. After losing at The Singapore Superseries final, he won the Indonesia Open last week and now the Australia Open.

Srikanth was in a commanding position from the very beginning as he never let the match slip away from his hands. He looked comfortable and confident against his formidable and superior opponent.

The first set went into tie-breaker but Srikanth did not let Chen Long drag it as he quickly finished the game off.

In the second set, the Indian shuttler was in complete control and nipped in the bud with a 21-16 win.

Story first published: Sunday, June 25, 2017, 12:01 [IST]
