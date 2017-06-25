Australia Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Olympic champion Chen Long to win title

Melbourne, June 25: India's Kidambi Srikanth won his second consecutive Superseries title as he defeated reigning Olympic gold medallist and world Champion China's Chen Long.

Srikanth registered straight sets win over the world champion shuttler, 22-20, 21-16 to bag the Australia Open Superseries title.

It was his third successive Superseries final appearance. After losing at The Singapore Superseries final, he won the Indonesia Open last week and now the Australia Open.

Srikanth was in a commanding position from the very beginning as he never let the match slip away from his hands. He looked comfortable and confident against his formidable and superior opponent.

The first set went into tie-breaker but Srikanth did not let Chen Long drag it as he quickly finished the game off.

In the second set, the Indian shuttler was in complete control and nipped in the bud with a 21-16 win.

2nd successive Superseries title for Srikanth Kidambi. Defeats the Olympic champion Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 to become #AustraliaSS champion! pic.twitter.com/zUG6jyqS67 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 25, 2017

#AustraliaSS winner Srikanth Kidambi poses with manager Mayur Parikh, Rajendra Sharma & the entire support staff! Give it up for the champ! pic.twitter.com/PfXqedwv50 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 25, 2017

OneIndia News