Australia boxer Jeff upsets Manny Pacquiao in controversial decision to clinch WBO title

Brisbane, July 2: Australian professional boxer Jeff Horn clinched the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Welterweight World title, defeating the Philippines' Manny Pacquiao by an unanimous decision here on Sunday (July 2).

The 12-round fight at the Suncorp Stadium in front of more than 55,000 spectators ended with a controversial decision, with the three judges deciding in favour of the 29-year-old Horn, scoring 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113, reports Efe.

However, other experts and analysts following the bout said they thought Pacquiao had won the fight, with points oscillating between 117-111 and 116-112.

The match initially saw the 38-year-old Filipino taking the lead, brutally pummeling his opponent.

However Horn refused to go down, especially in the ninth round when the referee was on the verge of stopping the fight due to the punishment he was receiving.

The young Australian now has 17 victories including 11 knockouts, zero losses and one draw.

The match statistics left no doubt about Pacquiao's superior performance, as he landed 183 of his 574 punches (32 percent) compared to just 93 of 627 by Horn.

Pacquiao now has 59 victories, seven losses and two draws, and his latest defeat brings back memories of 2012 when he lost in a similar fashion to the American Timothy Bradley Junior, in a split decision that generated wide controversy in the boxing world.

Just as he did following his fight against Bradley Jr. -- whom he later defeated twice -- Pacquiao said he accepted the judges' decision.

"That's the decision of the judges, I respect that," the Filipino boxer said, adding that he would exercise the rematch clause in the contract.

Horn admitted it was a tough match and that he was ready for another face-off if there was a rematch.

IANS