ATP rankings: Andy Murray remains on top, Rafael Nadal jumps to 4th spot

Andy Murray retains his top spot in the recently released ATP rankings. Madrid Open champion Rafael Nadal moved up to the 4th position.

Written by: IANS
Madrid, May 15: Briton Andy Murray continued leading the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles rankings released on Monday (May 15). [Nadal wins Madrid Open]

Spanish Rafael Nadal jumped to the fourth place after beating Austrian Dominic Thiem to win his fifth Mutua Madrid Open title on Sunday (May 14).

From left: Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal
Additionally, Serbian Novak Djokovic came second, followed by Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka, reports Efe. Roger Federer is placed fifth in the latest rankings with 5,035 points.

The current Top 10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (Britain) 10,360 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,845

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,605

4. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 5,195

5. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,035

6. Milos Raonic (Canada) 4,180

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,035

8. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,735

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,470

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,055.

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 17:12 [IST]
