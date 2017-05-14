Asian Wrestling Championships: Sumit Kumar takes silver on final day

Sumit Kumar of India settled for silver in the men's Freestyle 125 kg category on the final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Sunday.

Written by: IANS
New Delhi, May 14: Sumit Kumar of India settled for silver in the men's Freestyle 125 kg category on the final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Sunday (May 14).

Sumit was outclassed 2-6 by Yadollah Mohammadkazem Mohebi of Iran in the final.

Sumit Kumar. Image Source: Twitter

The Iranian was technically superior to the local wrestler and dominated most of the contest despite briefly conceding the lead in the first round.

India thus ended the tournament with a total of 10 medals -- one gold, five silver and four bronze.

IANS

Story first published: Sunday, May 14, 2017, 19:30 [IST]
