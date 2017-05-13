Asian Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia wins gold medal, Sarita settles for silver

Mixed day for Indians at Asian Wrestling Championships as Bajrang Punia wins gold medal at men's 65 kg freestyle category but Sarita lost her bout and settled for silver in women's 58 kg.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, May 13: Bajrang Punia won the first gold medal for India at the Asian Wrestling Championship by defeating Lee Seungchul of South Korea in the final of the men's 65 kg division here on Saturday (May 13).

Bajrang staged a superb comeback after conceding the lead to dominate the second and final round and script a comprehensive 6-2 win.

Asian Wrestling Championships logo
Asian Wrestling Championships logo

This was India's first gold medal at this year's championships. The medals tally now stands at 7 (1 gold, 4 silvers and 2 bronze.)

Earlier today (May 13), women wrestler Sarita lost to Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova 6-0 in the final of women's 58 Kg category and settled for a silver medal at Asian Wrestling Championships.

En route to her final, Sarita completely thrashed all her opponents and raised hopes of her fans. She had thrashed Uzbekistan's Asem Seydametova 10-0 and Vietnam's Thi Huong Dao 12-0 in the quarter-final and semi-final of the tournament.

Among the players in the Indian contingent, Olympic Bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Divya Kakran claimed silver medals. Ritu Phogat won a bronze.

IANS/OneIndia News

Read more about:

wrestling, sports, new delhi, asia

Story first published: Saturday, May 13, 2017, 19:03 [IST]
Other articles published on May 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK