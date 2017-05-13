Asian Wrestling Championships: India assured of 2 more medals

New Delhi, May 13: India is assured of two more medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships after Bajrang Punia and Sarita entered the finals here today (May 13).

Silver for Sakshi

Bajrang defeated Kim Kukgwang of North Korea in the freestyle 65kg category. He won with a 7-5 scoreline in the semi-final.

In the gold medal bout scheduled for later today, Bajrang will fight Lee Seungchul of South Korea. Seungchul beat Kamoi Masakazu of Japan 8-2.

In the women's 58kg freestyle semi-final, Sarita won 12-0 (Technical Fall) against Dao Thi Huong of Vietnam. She will contest against Tynybekova Aisuluu of Kyrgyzstan.

Yesterday (May 12), Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Divya Kakran claimed silver medals. Ritu Phogat bagged a bronze.

"Kawai is a very experienced wrestler and an Olympic gold medallist. It was a really good learning experience for me. I am happy to have bagged a silver after returning to action after Rio Games and marriage. Though I feel I could have done better," Sakshi had said after losing the 60kg category final to Japan's Risako Kawai.

On Thursday (May 11), India had two bronze medals with Anil Kumar and Jyoti finishing on the podium. Anil competed in Greco-Roman 85kg category while Jyoti was in Greco-Roman 75kg section.

The Championships conclude tomorrow (May 14).

OneIndia News