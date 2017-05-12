Asian Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat bags silver, Ritu Phogat settles for bronze

New Delhi, May 12: India's Phogat sisters, Vinesh and Ritu, have once again made the country proud as they bagged two medals at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday (May 12).

Elder sister, Vinesh Phogat settled for a silver medal in the 55 kg weight category after losing in the final, while younger Ritu clinched a bronze medal in the 48 kg category.

Vinesh, who seemed struggling on the mat, lost her gold medal match to Japan's Nanjo Sae 4-8. She was making a comeback after injury.

It was a poor start by Vinesh as at one point she was trailing 0-4. But in the last few minutes, the Indian grappler, who was competing in her first international competition post a career-threatening knee injury, tried to bounce back and she was also successful as the 22-year-old snatched four points.

But with the clock ticking, Vinesh failed to step up to the occasion and her opponent Sae proved superior in the dying minutes to clinch the gold medal.

"It is difficult to come back to the mat after having such a serious injury. But it was good experience. I am happy with the silver as I know how difficult it is to stand on the podium after an injury," Vinesh said.

In women's 48kg category, Ritu Phogat settled for the bronze medal in the 48kg category. Ritu got a walkover by China's Yanan Sun, who pulled out of the match owing to an injury.

Here are a few images:

Vinesh Phogat India's wrestler Vinesh Phogat fights with China's Zhang Qi in the Senior WW- 55 kg category bout in the Semifinal match of the Asian Wrestling Championship 2017 at IG Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Ritu Phogat India's wrestler Ritu fights with Korean Yeo-Jin Kim in the Senior WW- 48 kg category bout in the Quarterfinal match during Asian Wrestling Championship 2017 at IG Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Sakshi Malik India's wrestler Sakshi Malik fights with Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenbaeva in the Senior WW- 6o kg category bout in the Quarterfinal match during Asian Wrestling Championship 2017 at IG Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Sakshi Malik India's wrestler Sakshi Malik celebrates after winning against Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Kassymova in the Senior WW- 6o kg category bout in the semifinal match during Asian Wrestling Championship 2017 at IG Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Divya Kakran India's wrestler Divya Kakran celebrates after winning against Korean wrestler Hyeonyeong Park in the Senior WW- 69 kg category bout in the semifinal match during Asian Wrestling Championship 2017 at IG Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

OneIndia News