Asian Wrestling Championship: Indian wrestlers take two bronze on 2nd day

New Delhi, May 11: Anil Kumar and Jyoti bagged a bronze each in their respective categories as India clinched two medals on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championship here on Thursday (May 11).

Anil defeated Muhammadali Shamsiddinov of Uzbekistan 7-6 in a bitterly contested bronze medal play-off in the men's Greco-Roman 85 kilogram category.

Jyoti also finished on the podium in women's 75 kilogram event.

India's tally in the tournament now stands at three bronze medals.

Harpreet Singh had claimed the first medal for India on the opening day of the tournament on Wednesday when he bagged a bronze in the Greco-Roman 80 kilogram category.

