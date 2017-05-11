Asian Wrestling Championship: Indian wrestlers take two bronze on 2nd day

Anil Kumar and Jyoti bagged a bronze each in their respective categories as India clinched two medals on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championship here.

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, May 11: Anil Kumar and Jyoti bagged a bronze each in their respective categories as India clinched two medals on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championship here on Thursday (May 11).

Anil defeated Muhammadali Shamsiddinov of Uzbekistan 7-6 in a bitterly contested bronze medal play-off in the men's Greco-Roman 85 kilogram category.

Indian wrestler Deepak fight with Nurgazy Asangulov (KGZ) in the Senior GR-71 kg category during 2017 Senior Asian FS,GR, WW Wrestling Championship in New Delhi.
Indian wrestler Deepak fight with Nurgazy Asangulov (KGZ) in the Senior GR-71 kg category during 2017 Senior Asian FS,GR, WW Wrestling Championship in New Delhi.

Jyoti also finished on the podium in women's 75 kilogram event.

India's tally in the tournament now stands at three bronze medals.

Harpreet Singh had claimed the first medal for India on the opening day of the tournament on Wednesday when he bagged a bronze in the Greco-Roman 80 kilogram category.

IANS

Read more about:

wrestler, wrestling, india, bronze medal, sports

Story first published: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 19:48 [IST]
Other articles published on May 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...